If you notice red stains on the surfaces while taking a shower, this is a clear sign that red mold has appeared in the bathroom. The common bacteria that cause it are Serratia marcescens and Aureobasidium pullulans and since they love humid environments like bathrooms, this is a common problem for many people. We explain how to remove red mold and prevent it in the future to ensure a healthy bathroom for your family.

Red mold in the bathroom: why does it occur and how to prevent it?

Red mold is actually not real mold but rather bacteria that grow in the similar conditions. While not as toxic as black mold, it is also unsightly and can be a health hazard.

Is red mold dangerous?

Like all other molds, red mold can be dangerous to health as the common fungi that cause it lead to allergies and serious infections in people with weaker immune systems.

If you have red mold in your bathroom, be careful to avoid direct contact. Wear gloves when disposing of it and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards. Since its spores can cause breathing problems, make sure you don’t inhale them.

If you have specific symptoms that indicate a mold infestation, contact your doctor.

What is causing it?

The most common cause of red mold in the bathroom is the higher humidity and lack of ventilation, which leads to frequent formation of condensation. You can find it in all damp areas where the mold spores settle and form colonies undisturbed. It usually finds its breeding ground in the shower and on the joints.

The shower area, bathtub, sink, tiles, including tile joints, all provide ideal terrain for mold. Spores are everywhere and mold has ample access to moisture and thrives.

Red mold in the bathroom: Remove with home remedies

If the damaged areas are not much, you can remove the red mold yourself with some home remedies. Just make sure you wear gloves and a face mask to protect yourself.

To treat the shower walls with white vinegar: Vinegar is known to be an effective cleaning agent for eliminating mold. Mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle and use the spray on the walls in the shower area. Leave the solution on for 20 to 30 minutes and then rinse off with warm water. You can also soak a cloth in the solution and use it to scrub off the mold.

How to prevent red mold in the bathroom?

The best protection against red mold is to keep your bathroom clean, dry, and well-ventilated as often as possible. To make it less attractive to mold, take the following actions.