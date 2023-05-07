“It’s too dangerous up there now”

Teramo, May 7, 2023 – Tragedy on the Gran Sasso: and 52-year-old hiker from Orvieto, Fabio Racanella, he crashed from the Direttissima and died. The tragic accident took place just before noon and the helicopter rescue efforts of the Teramo 118 were useless, which then went to the hospital in L’Aquila. The man fell from the Teramo side of the summit. The body will be taken to the Teramo hospital, to then proceed with the investigations.

Racanella was an expert. Mountaineering instructor from Orvieto, connoisseur of the mountains and member of Cai, he had reached the summit of Corno Grande and during the descent it was seen falling along the Bissolati Canal, at an altitude of 2,700 meters. The 118 helicopter was immediately alerted but there was nothing to do.

The guide: too dangerous now

“I’m climbing on the Amalfi Coast, because I know that now, up there, it’s not the time to go”. It is lapidary Davide Di Giosafatte, the President of the Alpine Guides of Abruzzo, commenting on today’s serious accident, yet another, on the Gran Sasso. “The weather did not predict anything good, there has been some recent rainfall and it requires special attention: we are at the end of the season, temperatures are rising, by midday at the latest you have to be safe precisely because of the instability of the snow due to the heat – continues the head of the Guides -. The season is ‘gone’, I repeat to everyone, to do those things. Now it’s too riskymoreover, there was a large avalanche in the Conca degli Invalidi, which testifies to the dangerousness of the mountain”.