Ivan Marescotti And died. The Ravenna actor, originally from Bagnacavallo, died in the afternoon at the age of 77. He had been hospitalized for a few days in the civil hospital of Ravenna due to the worsening of his physical conditions linked to a serious illness. He leaves behind his wife Erika, whom he married a year ago, and daughter Iliad born in his previous marriage.

Last year in February, he announced his decision to retire from the stage to devote himself exclusively to the “Teatro Accademia Marescotti”, his theater school based in Ravenna. Among his unforgettable interpretations is Dr. Randazzo in Benigni’s Johnny Stecchino.

The carreer

He has starred in over fifty films, working with directors such as Anthony Minghella, Ridley Scott and Roberto Benigni (Johnny Stecchino and The Monster), Marco Risi, Pupi Avati, Marco Tullio Giordana, Maurizio Nichetti, Carlo Mazzacurati and with Gennaro Nunziante in Checco Zalone’s films . We become criminals, directed by Luca Trovellesi Cesana and Alessandro Tarabelli is his last film. He has had 6 nominations for the Silver Ribbon, which he won in 2004 for his performance in the short film Life Insurance by Tommaso Cariboni and Augusto Modigliani. Many fictions, starting from La Neve nel vetro by Florestano Vancini (1984) up to Màkari, directed by Michele Soavi (2021), passing through Don Matteo and Che Dio help us and many other titles. Deeply tied to his native Romagna, Marescotti, who was born in Bagnocavallo, began in the 1990s an in-depth work of recovery of the Romagna language, returning to the theater with texts by Raffaello Baldini, to then reread and rewrite Dante in his own way ( Dante, a patàca inspired by the Divine Comedy) and Ariosto (Bagnacavàl, a contamination between the low Romagna and the Orlando Furioso).

