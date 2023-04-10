â€œJesus has risen! It is the feast of joy and hope. And I wish you all to be able to spend it with these feelings in your heart. Happy Easter of Resurrection». The Prime Minister writes it on Twitter Giorgia Meloni. “Happy Easter, with the wish that it may be of serenity and peace for you all”. So also the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa on Twitter. The Speaker of the House also Lorenzo Fontana, chooses the social network for Easter greetings: «Today we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Happy Holy Easter».