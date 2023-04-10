UNINTERRUPTED, a media company under Lebron James, has teamed up with Nike to create the latest LeBron 20 joint shoe “Speak Your Truth”.

This joint series is inspired by “Speak Truth UNINTERRUPTED”, hoping that the public understands the importance of being honest and loyal to self-belief. Jimmy Spencer, general manager of UNINTERRUPTED, said: “The creation of UNINTERRUPTED is to ensure that athletes can truly share their personal voices and don’t have to worry about themselves. The message of “Speak Truth UNINTERRUPTED” is our mission.”

This shoe is inspired by UNINTERRUPTED’s official color “Lapis Lazuli Blue”. This color symbolizes self-confidence, which is enough to bring harmony and deep inner self-knowledge; black linen upper with white lower tongue and laces Instead of fixing the patch, the translucent gray upper layer and the blue bottom Swoosh Logo are stitched together, while the upper half of the tongue, inner lining, insole and stitching are all injected with the theme blue; the front part of the distressed yellow midsole There is also UNINTERRUPTED embossing, and finally equipped with a transparent outsole, handwritten SPEAK TRUTH on both feet and LeBron James’ personal Dunkman logo. The last use can be traced back to LeBron 16.

The readjustment of this shoe will be officially released on April 14th, with a suggested price of $200. Interested readers please pay attention.