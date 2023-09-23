Job offers at top employers in the fields of occupational medicine, company medicine and traffic medicine

Hamburg – EHS subsidiary in the Rhineland is looking for a specialist in occupational medicine (m/f/d) – Assessment center in Hesse is recruiting traffic medicine specialists

There are currently two vacancies to be filled in special areas of medicine in Central Germany. A company for high-quality safety solutions and environmental protection services in the Rhineland is looking for occupational health professionals. An internationally active service company for Hesse is currently recruiting traffic doctors who prepare suitability reports on a fee basis.

Job offer in the occupational health service – specialist in occupational medicine

The EHS subsidiary in North Rhine-Westphalia, as a renowned company for environment, health and safety protective consulting services and a top employer, is looking for specialists in occupational medicine (m/f/d) who are recognized as company doctors.

These will be available in the modern office and operational facilities of the company group and external customers as contact persons for health issues and as experts for safe working. In addition, the company doctors have the opportunity to help shape preventive measures for the future of employees and health systems and to align them with a future orientation.

Licensed doctors with a traffic medicine curriculum wanted

For the traffic medicine suitability reports and examinations at the MPU assessment center in Hesse, we are looking for human physicians with a German license and a passed curriculum in traffic medicine. The freelance traffic medics have the opportunity to work from home and can organize their own workload and availability. For this purpose, the experts who work on a fee basis have access to a modern, equipped workplace.

The service company has a government contract for the areas of consulting, testing and assessment for the transport sector and focuses on testing and certification. The doctors will work closely with an interdisciplinary team.