Job Opening: Doctor Specializing in Occupational Medicine at Torrejón University Hospital

The Torrejón University Hospital in Madrid is currently seeking a Doctor specializing in Occupational Medicine to join their team. The mission of the position is to design, execute, coordinate, and manage the care, preventive, and training function in terms of occupational risk prevention, with the objective of guaranteeing the safety and health of the professionals of the organization.

The features of the role include defining and promoting strategies and activities in the fields of occupational medicine and health promotion, conducting health examinations of the organization’s professionals, training and informing workers on risk prevention, collaborating in the risk assessment of each job, designing methodology, executing it, and proposing corrective actions, preparing documentation related to the ORP department, collaborating in the study of work accidents and proposing corrective measures, participating in the design of emergency plans, as well as coordinating activities with other professionals in the organization.

Recommended requirements for the position include academic training such as a Bachelor or Degree in Medicine, a specialty in Occupational Medicine, and an appreciable Master’s Degree in Occupational Risk Prevention. Technical and management skills required include knowledge of official regulations in force (LPRL), interpersonal skills, and familiarity with the use of new technologies. Experience of 6 months in a similar position is valuable.

Interested candidates are advised to send their CV to Beatriz Muriel (Responsible for Training and Selection) at bmuriel@torrejonsalud.com with the reference “Prevencionar”.

