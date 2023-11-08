Home » Job Opening: Doctor Specializing in Occupational Medicine at Torrejón University Hospital
Health

Job Opening: Doctor Specializing in Occupational Medicine at Torrejón University Hospital

by admin
Job Opening: Doctor Specializing in Occupational Medicine at Torrejón University Hospital

The Torrejón University Hospital in Madrid is currently seeking a Doctor specializing in Occupational Medicine to join their team. The mission of the position is to design, execute, coordinate, and manage the care, preventive, and training function in terms of occupational risk prevention, with the objective of guaranteeing the safety and health of the professionals of the organization.

The features of the role include defining and promoting strategies and activities in the fields of occupational medicine and health promotion, conducting health examinations of the organization’s professionals, training and informing workers on risk prevention, collaborating in the risk assessment of each job, designing methodology, executing it, and proposing corrective actions, preparing documentation related to the ORP department, collaborating in the study of work accidents and proposing corrective measures, participating in the design of emergency plans, as well as coordinating activities with other professionals in the organization.

Recommended requirements for the position include academic training such as a Bachelor or Degree in Medicine, a specialty in Occupational Medicine, and an appreciable Master’s Degree in Occupational Risk Prevention. Technical and management skills required include knowledge of official regulations in force (LPRL), interpersonal skills, and familiarity with the use of new technologies. Experience of 6 months in a similar position is valuable.

Interested candidates are advised to send their CV to Beatriz Muriel (Responsible for Training and Selection) at bmuriel@torrejonsalud.com with the reference “Prevencionar”.

See also  The executive meeting of the State Council focused on the labor security rights and interests of flexible employees, "covering the bottom" for the rights and interests of more than 200 million people_Relationship

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia. Von der Leyen: We recommend...

Outrage Over Sexist Gym Advertisement Sparks Social Media...

Celery juice: cure or hype? The green vegetable...

The Dairy Sector’s Commitment to Sustainability, Animal Welfare,...

Do you add too much salt? You are...

Rise in Locally Transmitted Dengue Fever Cases in...

Stabilization process FEA opposition contest of obstetrics and...

III Congress of Family Medicine: 40 Years of...

it can be slowed down with «conjugated antibodies»...

New Hope for Alzheimer’s: The Gene that Protects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy