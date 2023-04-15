Joint campaign for World Blood Donor Day

The three entertainingly staged radio spots pursue several goals: On the one hand, they provide motivation for first-time donors. On the other hand, it is important to persuade people who have already donated blood to donate again. In addition, the radio advertising serves as support for the on-site events. “With the new radio spots, we want to motivate younger people in particular to volunteer as lifesavers,” he said dr Heidrun Thaiss, head of the BZgA. The spots are below www.einfachlebenretten.de and www.bzga-avmedien.de ready for free download. In addition to this, the BZgA provides the regional blood donation services with information material for their campaigns.

Every year, on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner (1868-1943), discoverer of blood types, the World Health Organization (WHO) commemorates the importance of donating blood. The focus is on the fates of people whose lives were saved by a blood transfusion. The official slogan “Your blood donation saves life – thank you” (English original: “Thank you for saving my life”) is intended to increase the number of regular donors.

Any healthy adult between the ages of 18 and 68 can donate blood in Germany. Women can donate blood four times a year and men six times a year.

World Blood Donor Day events

8 – 12. June 2015

Blood bank of the Leipzig University Hospital

action week “blood bag exchange campaign”; each donor during this period will receive a red cotton carrier bag with the imprint “blood bag”

8 – 18. June 2015

Ruhr Plasma Center Bochum

Raffle for new donors

12. June 2015

Blood donation service at the University Hospital RWTH Aachen

Campaign stand in the foyer of the university hospital

13. June 2015

Blood donation service in the University Hospital Bonn

Information stand with campaigns, downtown/Centre Bonn

Dept. of transfusion medicine at the district hospital in Freiberg

Special blood donation appointment for World Blood Donor Day, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m

14. June 2015

University blood bank Magdeburg, DRK blood donation service NSTOB

Joint blood drive for World Blood Donor Day;

Maritime-Hotel

Magdeburg; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Blood donation center Nordhausen

Charity blood donation campaign for the association “Schattenkinder Südharz e. V.” with coffee, cake and drinks, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m

15. June 2015

Blood donation center at the Helios Klinikum Pforzheim

blood drive; each donor gets a present and an ice cream,

2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m

Cologne University Hospital – Transfusion Medicine – Blood Donation Centre

6th blood donation marathon at the Cologne University Hospital with a barbecue, honoring of donors, healthy and fit campaign, stem cell typing

16. June 2015