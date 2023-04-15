FIRESCHWNZ, WARKINGS

Memento Mori Tour 2023: FEUERSCHAWNZ, WARKINGS @ Posthof, Linz (04/14/2023)

Once a welcome guest at festivals as a medieval fun rocker, but over time the men and women with the wonderful name developed FIRE TAIL to a genuine metal hit machine. With their last two releases, the friends of the Met re-saddled the horses, repainted their dragon boats and devoted themselves to real metal. With influences from POWERWOLF, AMON AMARTH, SABATON and other greats, the men and women then took the metal realms by storm with “The Eleventh Commandment” (2020) and the current work “Memento Mori”! And so was the tour that you shared with the dead kings of WARKINGS denied, mostly sold out.

Although the tour start gig in the Posthof in Linz didn’t quite manage to hang a “Sold Out” sign in front of the door, because the seating area remained closed, the large hall was already empty at the start WARKINGS more than well filled. The tribune and his colleagues, consisting of the Death King of the Spartans, the Vikings and the Crusaders, didn’t hesitate and really heated up the Posthof. Singer Georg, pardon me, the tribune could hardly be heard at first, but the few technical problems soon resolved and the straight Power Metal didn’t take long to ignite. Because of their masks, there were no faces to be seen, but the gentlemen, as is well known, thanks to their other fields of activity (SERENITY, WATCH ME BLEED, MYSTIC PROPHECY), more than enough experience to infect the fans with their good mood. And it was put to good use. The tribune made his announcements in English, but words like “Scheißhaisl” and the like slipped out, but as an old Roman, Latin is difficult for you these days. When asked “Are you with me” he was at the end of his wits and received a stubborn look from the Crusader, because the reaction was probably not enough for him. So again and with an unnerved “please go…” he had the pack under control again.

But there was also a lot to offer musically. Hits and anthems from the four albums released so far lined up. It doesn’t matter whether it was the loudly shouted “Maximus”, the sing-along games “Fight” or “Hephaistos”, in which the blacksmith god himself caused a stir on stage with his styrofoam hammer, the atmosphere was great and the fans more than satisfied. Of course, the eponymous singer of the new album “Morgana” couldn’t be missing for a few songs and so the Toten Könige said goodbye back to their graves to be rested for the next gig.

Setlist WARKINGS:

(Intro)

The Last Battle

Maximus

Hephaistos

Hellfire

Heart of Rage

Fight

We Are The Fire

Sparta

Gladiator

(Other)

Sweaty and extremely satisfied, the beer bar was stormed and it wasn’t too long before the bells rang and the lights in the hall went out again. There was no hesitation, because the FIRE TAIL*INSEN in their impressive armor and quite authentic outfits didn’t need to be asked to ignite their hit fireworks. Even the title track “Memento Mori” caused a sensation and screamed fans. But also “Untod im Drachenboot” or “Metfest” were celebrated. There was dancing, swaying, banging, jumping and moshing like there was no tomorrow. And that was “only” happening in front of the stage. At the top of the podium, the singers Hauptmann Feuerschwanz and Prinz R. Hodenherz III, who took turns playing various medieval instruments, gambled away their songs with a grin, while ladies with various show interludes made the stage seem livelier. Flying volumes and handkerchiefs or a small show fight between two Viking ladies were just the beginning. The musicians were all sweating in their armor, but the joy at this tour start was written all over their faces. With “Der Bastard Von Asgard” there was even a strong world premiere and thus a foretaste of the eagerly awaited new album “Fegefeuer”! The announcements remained surprisingly short and sweet, but there were all the more hits.

So the band hardly gave us a breather, because the mood on “Feuer Und Schwert” was more than at the boiling point and the brilliant ballad “Herz Eines Drachen” could only marginally lower the temperature before we started with the literal and something RAMMSTEIN-like “Methhammer” reignited the fire. In addition, the eponymous character ran across the stage in “Krampus” and tried to appear somehow scary. Of course, the hated-loved cover versions of “Dragostea Din Tei” by the short-lived boy band O-ZONE, complete with colorful sunglasses, as well as the really grandiose interpretation of “Warriors Of The World” by MANOWAR could not be missing. Here the choirs were enormous and goosebumps came up before SEED’s “Ding” took the mood back towards the absurd. The finale was their own hymn “Die Hörner”, which worked wonderfully as a bouncer and released both satisfied and sweaty medieval and metal fans alike into the night.

Setlist FIRE TAIL:

(The Eleventh Commandment)

Memento Mori

Unto In the Dragon Boat

Metfest

Intoxication Of Barbarism

Bastard Of Asgard

Last Night

push punch

battle dwarf

Berzerker

hammer rolls

Master of Minne

Krampus

Heart Of A Dragon

Fire And Sword

mead hammers

Love From Tei (O-ZONE)

Hurray hurray

The Eleventh Commandment

–

Warriors Of The World United (MANOWAR)

Rohirrim

Ding (SEED)

Horns up

After 90 incredibly impressive minutes, the band said goodbye to their fans, who really got something for every cent they paid. What a show and impressions that you had to digest for a while – in a positive sense. FEUERSCHANZ are fun, yes! But they are now more than to be taken seriously, because there is still a lot to come!

