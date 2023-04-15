Home » RESIDENTS OF MALETIN UNIVERSITIES CONTINUE WITH THE NEGLIGENCE « cde News
HERNANDARIAS (Special Envoy) A nine-month-old baby is about to lose four fingers on her hand, presumably due to medical negligence. The little girl was taken to the Hernandarias District Hospital, but there was no pediatrician and they could not detect that she suffered double pneumonia that caused necrosis in her fingers.

The family of the nine-month-old baby who is about to lose her fingers experienced a true odyssey at the hands of white personnel from the Hernandarias District Hospital. Now, the patient is about to lose her finger due to alleged medical negligence.

The little girl’s father recounted that it all started when on March 16 they took the girl to the hospital because she wouldn’t stop crying. She was first told that she might be an earache and sent back to her house.

Since she did not improve, they returned to the hospital the next day, that is, on March 17, but this time they gave her another diagnosis: chikungunya, and they sent her back home. The little girl continued to cry a lot and they returned to the hospital on Saturday and received a new diagnosis: dengue; she was given IV and sent to her home once more.

On Sunday, the girl was already with a fever and respiratory distress. According to the girl’s father, only medical residents attended the hospital and they did not know how to approach the case. “There was no pediatrician and they did not dare to tell us that there was none. She, the baby, had that fever for a whole day, that Sunday (March 18) and only on Monday did she move to Asunción,” she recounted.

Transfer to Asuncion

The girl was admitted to the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases (INERAM) on March 19 in very poor condition. “Everything was played for her in Hernandarias and disaster came here, she was already very hurt,” said her father.

The doctors explained to him that the bilateral pneumonia was so advanced that it caused a loss of the blood circuit in his right arm and as a result he underwent an autopsy on four fingers of his hand. As her condition is critical now the only alternative is the amputation of her fingers.

After overcoming the respiratory crisis, the girl was referred to the Hospital de Clínicas, where the studies are being carried out before proceeding with the imputation of the fingers, since there is no way to save them and the necrosis must be prevented from continuing to expand.

“Unfortunately we came to this, we were devastated, but we can’t do anything. It will hurt him for the rest of his life, it is the hand we use the most, ”he lamented.

You quit your job to care for her and need help paying for services

The little girl’s father had to leave his job to accompany her in the hospital, so she no longer has the resources to continue paying for the medicines and supplies. Thanks to the collaboration of the citizens, she was able to gather the G. 5,355,000 to pay for a medical study that must be done tomorrow.

However, they still need the contribution of supportive people to continue with the treatments and buy everything they need for surgery. Those who wish to help can contact him at (0985) 915-347.

