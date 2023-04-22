Joint working group to reform hospital care meets in Berlin

In the coming months, the federal-state working group is to work out key points for a reform of hospital care in Germany.

In addition to Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe and the Chair of the Conference of Health Ministers Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, the working group includes representatives of the following federal states: Bavaria, Bremen, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Saxony. Representatives of the coalition factions also take part in the working group meeting as guests.