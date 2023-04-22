Home » Joint working group to reform hospital care meets in Berlin
Health

Joint working group to reform hospital care meets in Berlin

by admin

In the coming months, the federal-state working group is to work out key points for a reform of hospital care in Germany.

In addition to Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe and the Chair of the Conference of Health Ministers Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, the working group includes representatives of the following federal states: Bavaria, Bremen, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Saxony. Representatives of the coalition factions also take part in the working group meeting as guests.

See also  2 million euros are coming from the Region

You may also like

Free birth control pills and HIV treatment

4 recipes for delicious meal

Milan-Lecce, Giroud not called up. Pioli: “He has...

Cardiovascular diseases, with the right choices at the...

After an operation: How to avoid unsightly scars

New injectable cell therapy could solve osteoarthritis. «...

Cardiac arrest, the pharmacy can be a life-saving...

Zumba was invented somewhat by accident

The number of calls to the men’s help...

She has cancer and her healthy twin sister...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy