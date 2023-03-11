Home Health Jon Favreau Has BIG Ideas for a ‘Mandalorian’ Disney Parks Ride
Health

Jon Favreau Has BIG Ideas for a ‘Mandalorian’ Disney Parks Ride

by admin

We know we’re not the only people who are big fans of the popular Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian and Grogu in Hollywood Studios!

We just spotted Grogu and Mandalorian in Hollywood Studios for the first time earlier this month, and season 3 has already debuted on Disney+. But what if there was a Mandalorian ride in the Disney parks? Creator Jon Favreau has some big ideas!

In a recent interview with Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorianwith IMDb, he has big ideas for what a ride based around The Mandalorian would look like.

©Disney

Favreau shared that the ride would be “very immersive” and he’d “probably do something with haptics worked in.” He also said he would use the “curved cocoon of glowing LED screens,” called the Volumethat has been used to bring the show to life.

©Disney

The ride could also center around the Razor Crest spacecraftwhich served as the living quarters and transportation of Grogu and Din Djarin before it was destroyed during the second season.

The Mandalorian on Disney+ ©Disney

Here is a look at the interview clip:

@imdb

That’s a huge yes on rides that make you feel sick. 🙏 #mandalorian #disneyworld #jonfavreau #kateesackhoff #imdb

♬ original sound – IMDb

Favreau envisions the ride in Disneylandand at this time, there are no plans for a new Star Wars ride to be put anywhere in the Happiest Place on Earth. However, Iger has announced that an Avatar experience will be coming to the resort in the future, so anything is possible! As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

See also  Epic Games will receive "Bridgebuilding: The Road of the Dead" and "Ironcast" for free for a limited time | XFastest News

Disney is keeping SECRETS about its upcoming Disneyland attraction!

Click below to subscribe

What do you think about a Mandalorian ride? Tell us in the comments below!

You may also like

Hairstyles for men over 50

What is it about? The scientific explanation step...

Kohlrabi carpaccio recipe | > – Guide

What are the natural remedies for acne?

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS strengthens the quality system in...

the quarrel before the shooting and the escape...

Does apple cider vinegar make you lose weight?...

Adequate staffing in nursing in the hospital

Covid, even positive rats: the study

Resilience in times of crisis: How to stay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy