Jovanotti and coffee with butter, the rapper’s “strange” breakfast criticized on TikTok; «I like it, tastes are tastes»

There are those who love bitter coffee, those who put one or two teaspoons of sugar in it, those who prefer sweeteners, those who prefer cane sugar. Then there are those who… Already a subscriber? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

There are those who love the bitter coffe, who puts one or two teaspoons of sugar in it, who prefers a sweetener, who prefers brown sugar. Then there are those who take it stained, or corrected. And then there are those who take it with butter. It seems crazy (and maybe it could be), but it is the case of Young peoplewho in a video on TikTok showed his morning routine: a cup of coffee with two knobs of butter

Jovanotti returned to Italy from Santo Domingo after his bicycle accident. Selfie at Forlì airport

Jovanotti and coffee with butter

The singer, faced with some criticism, justifies himself: «I like it, all tastes are tastes. Then it’s good, it gives energy in the early morning: it’s needed here». De gustibus, one might say, and on the other hand everyone enjoys their cup of coffee as they please.

Among the comments, however, the debate is heated, but almost everyone does not approve: “Coffee, butter and free bath”, writes a user. «Also add an anchovy, it goes well with butter», writes another. “Please let this man know he’s rich,” another comment. «He gives energy, but he also clogs the arteries», writes Elena. “As a singer you are a bomb, but as for tastes we leave a little to be desired”, Sofia’s ironic comment.

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

