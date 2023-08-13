Home » Jovanotti and coffee with butter, the rapper’s “strange” breakfast criticized on TikTok; «I like it, tastes are tastes»
Health

Jovanotti and coffee with butter, the rapper’s “strange” breakfast criticized on TikTok; «I like it, tastes are tastes»

by admin
Jovanotti and coffee with butter, the rapper’s “strange” breakfast criticized on TikTok; «I like it, tastes are tastes»

There are those who love bitter coffee, those who put one or two teaspoons of sugar in it, those who prefer sweeteners, those who prefer cane sugar. Then there are those who… Already a subscriber? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

There are those who love the bitter coffe, who puts one or two teaspoons of sugar in it, who prefers a sweetener, who prefers brown sugar. Then there are those who take it stained, or corrected. And then there are those who take it with butter. It seems crazy (and maybe it could be), but it is the case of Young peoplewho in a video on TikTok showed his morning routine: a cup of coffee with two knobs of butter

Jovanotti returned to Italy from Santo Domingo after his bicycle accident. Selfie at Forlì airport

Jovanotti and coffee with butter

The singer, faced with some criticism, justifies himself: «I like it, all tastes are tastes. Then it’s good, it gives energy in the early morning: it’s needed here». De gustibus, one might say, and on the other hand everyone enjoys their cup of coffee as they please.

See also  Gemini Horoscope 2022: discover the forecasts of the Year for Health, Work and Love

Among the comments, however, the debate is heated, but almost everyone does not approve: “Coffee, butter and free bath”, writes a user. «Also add an anchovy, it goes well with butter», writes another. “Please let this man know he’s rich,” another comment. «He gives energy, but he also clogs the arteries», writes Elena. “As a singer you are a bomb, but as for tastes we leave a little to be desired”, Sofia’s ironic comment.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Concentrating Exercise on the Weekend Provides Same Heart...

Coxarthrosis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments and Prevention

How to preserve our brain in summer. Stroke...

What foods to avoid in the summer to...

Ukraine: Russian base in Crimea hit by Kiev...

The Causes of Tingling: From Nerve Irritation to...

Recipe for a healthy drink

“We will be ready for the match against...

Morawiecki, ‘Putin and Wagner threaten our borders, more...

The Impact of Fruit on Blood Sugar: Guidelines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy