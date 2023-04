Listen to the audio version of the article

JP Morgan beat the banking crisis in the first quarter of the year: profits of the main American lender increased by 52% to 12.62 billion dollars and revenues, with a 25% surge, reached a record 38.35 billion. Both figures clearly beat expectations: Earnings per share were $4.10 versus $3.41 expected. Revenue was forecast at 36.13 billion.

Dimon, J.P. Morgan “A Pillar”

Chief executive Jamie Dimon vindicated the performance stating…