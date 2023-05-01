Endometriosis diagnosis at 28: “I felt my body as an enemy”

Jasmin Breidenbach was only 28 when she was diagnosed with endometriosis – the disease went undetected for years. For a long time she felt that her pain was not taken seriously, until an operation revealed the full extent of the growths in her body.

If you are not taken seriously when you visit the doctor, if complaints are downplayed or simply blamed on the psyche, this is referred to as medical gaslighting. In a series, women tell stern their experiences with medical gaslighting – their illnesses differ, but they all share the feeling that they were not heard on the way to their diagnosis. Jasmin Breidenbach is one of them. She has endometriosis:

Since my first period, I had such severe cramps that I could no longer stand and blacked out. And when I went off the pill in my mid-20s, things got a lot worse.