Home » In Talleres, Nahuel Bustos left with muscle discomfort
Entertainment

In Talleres, Nahuel Bustos left with muscle discomfort

by admin
In Talleres, Nahuel Bustos left with muscle discomfort

Nahuel Bustos did not finish the match against Rosario Central as expected. It is that the striker from Talleres retired with some discomfort in the right adductor, after the game this Sunday at the Kempes stadium.

The striker had entered in the second half for Valentín Depietri and made a pair with Michael Santos. He had two chances to convert and scored against Michael Santos, something very important for Talleres to define the game.

It was the return match for Bustos, after the contracture he suffered against San Lorenzo. The striker traveled to La Plata for the match with Estudiantes, but he did not enter. What did Gandolfi say about his entry into the complement of the match against Central. “I wasn’t ready to go from the start. The idea is that Garro and Ortegoza would generate that volume of play that we needed, thinking that the opponent would play with a line of five. When doing it with four, several times we had to go hand in hand, ”said the DT of Talleres.

Finally, Bustos withdrew again with a discomfort in the right adductor and his evolution will have to be followed to determine if he can be in the game against Racing, next Sunday at the Cilindro de Avellaneda.

See also  Gambling king's beloved daughter He Chaolian and Dou Xiao held the "century wedding", the accompanying gifts were exposed- Sing Tao Global Network

You may also like

They will make a collection in Cipolletti to...

Daniel Scioli insisted on the PASO in Frente...

He died in Brazil and they raise funds...

In the last three years, Jesús María also...

Alberto Fernández and Sergio Massa travel together to...

More than 4,000 Chileans crossed through Samoré and...

Sons of “El Chapo” send fentanyl from the...

Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta meet face...

Supreme x Coogi 2023 Spring Joint Series Officially...

Waiting for the Met Gala, numbers and protagonists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy