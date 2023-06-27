JULY, start Amazing! The maps speak for themselves, let’s see what awaits us » ILMETEO.it

Weather: JULY, Amazing start! The maps speak for themselves, let’s see what awaits us

Weather forecast for the start of July A surprising start to July awaits us: the maps, which have just arrived, are clear, the first weeks of the new month will be eventful to say the least on the weather front.

As we can see from the map below, according to the latest updates it seems that a vast depression centered between the British Isles and Scandinavia (indicated with the letter “B”) could send cooler currents as far as part of Italy, significantly destabilizing the atmospheric conditions at least until 5-6 July.Start of July: dangerous storm front in the North, very hot in the Central South and the Major IslandsThe entry of these unstable drafts downhill from Northern Europein fact could act as a trigger for the explosion, sometimes sudden, of heavy thunderstorms, also accompanied by hail. In short, the classic intense showers that often strike during the afternoon hours and that last a maximum of 1 or 2 hours, interrupting the scorching heat waves at least momentarily.

At the moment, the regions most at risk appear to be those of the North, however we do not exclude that the worsening could extend towards the Centre. Further to the margins are the South and the two Major Islands where the African anticyclone should be able to lay down the law still with lots of sun and temperatures well above the climatic averages with peaks of around 35°C or even more.

Subsequently, the anticyclone should be able to regain the lost space, spreading over the Mediterranean basin.

We will however be able to return to this in our next updates, for now it is only a general trend that needs further confirmation.

