Home Health A new extraordinary beneficial virtue of coffee has been discovered
Health

A new extraordinary beneficial virtue of coffee has been discovered

by admin
A new extraordinary beneficial virtue of coffee has been discovered

MeteoWeb

A study suggests it BMJ Medicine based on a relatively new methodology. Indeed, the study made it possible to verify the existence of a cause and effect relationship between caffeine consumption and the reduced risk of developing diabetes. In the light of the results obtained, the result of a study by Karolinska Institutet of Stockholm, the researchers say it is probably worth exploring the potential role of calorie-free caffeine drinks in reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Previously published research indicates that consuming 3-5 cups of coffee a day, a rich source of caffeine, is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, note the researchers led by Susanna Larsson. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 milligrams (mg) of caffeine. However, most of the research published thus far has involved studies that cannot reliably establish a cause-and-effect relationship between caffeine consumption and diabetes protection.

The levels of caffeine

The researchers demonstrated this association with the so-called “Mendelian randomization”. The role of two common genetic variants of the CYP1A2 and AHR genes in nearly 10,000 people was examined. The two genes CYP1A2 and AHR ‘regulate’ the rate of caffeine metabolism. People with genetic variants absorb caffeine more slowly, drink less coffee on average, but have higher levels of caffeine in their blood than people who metabolize it rapidly.

The results of the analysis showed that genetically predicted higher blood caffeine levels were associated with lower weight and body fat. Higher levels of caffeine in the blood, also via genes, are also associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. A daily intake of 100 mg is estimated to increase energy expenditure by approximately 100 calories per day, which it could reduce the risk of developing obesity, the researchers write.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News

You may also like

Ib-Salut’s FEA radiation oncology competition stabilization process

More than 1,000 patients participated in the groundbreaking...

Eating disorders: ex-patients and family members give life...

Francesco Facchinetti, the confession on the state of...

Digital open day – Corona in focus

How sleep changes with age: the hours of...

Medicines in the test: The best medicines for...

Sinner in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells: Wawrinka...

Temporary residence and family doctor: what to do...

Today is Lilac Bow Day dedicated to eating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy