0
Juve-Atalanta, the report cards: Weah shines (7), Vlahovic does well (6.5), Musso dams (6.5) The Gazzetta dello SportJuventus-Atalanta, the official formation of Allegri TuttosportJuventus-Atalanta, where to watch it today on TV and in streaming: timetable and official line-ups for the friendly match Sports fan pageJuve-Atalanta 0-0. No goals but many indications, especially for the bianconeri The Gazzetta dello SportLIVE TJ – Juve arrived in Cesena. Call-ups: out Kean, Szczesny, Kaio Jorge, Fagioli and McKennie…. All JuveSee full coverage on Google News