Juve, from the trident to the double center forward: Allegri launches the Kean-Vlahovic duo against Spezia

Juve, from the trident to the double center forward: Allegri launches the Kean-Vlahovic duo against Spezia

The trident can be set aside, at least for one turn. Trident understood as a trio of stars, considering how Juve actually took the field with a 3-5-2 formation thanks to a super Federico Church called to sacrifice himself precisely to live with Dusan Vlahovic it’s Angel Of Maria. Here, in view of the return of the Europa League playoffs, Chiesa will be spared, remaining as he is directly in Turin. And at least one between Vlahovic and Di Maria will start from the bench with Spezia, with the Serbian center forward very favorite to support the designated owner Moise Kean. It is precisely the latter that represents one of the three training certainties already announced by Max Allegritogether with Matthias Very and Daniel rugani: signal of how the Juve of Spezia will be a daughter version of the turnover. Also with other news: Filip will be seen again on the wings Kostic and Juan Squareespecially in the median the coexistence between Manuel will be experienced again Locatelli and Leandro Paredes together with Adrien Rabiot. However, the main one is in attack: rest time for the trident, back to the double center forward.

PROBABLE FORMATION – This is the formation tested on the eve of Continassa.
Juventus (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic. All. Allegri.

Available: Pinsoglio, Szczesny, Bonucci, Gatti, De Sciglio, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Di Maria, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Be wary: Alex Sandro, Kean, Locatelli, Rabiot.
Disqualified: Bremer.
Unavailable: Church, Kaio Jorge, Milik, Miretti, Pogba.

