Juve-Napoli, because Di Maria’s goal was disallowed

Goal, 1-0. Indeed, no. A few minutes from the end of the match the Juventus take the lead on Napoli with a searing counterattack of Angel DiMaria. After the long and noisy exultation, however, the cold shower: the goal is not good. Here’s what happened.

Milik’s foul on Lobotka

The action started with a steal of Owned by in sliding that had snatched the ball from Lobotka. Then an immediate launch from Chiesa in depth for Di Maria, very lonely on the right and starting from his own half, who after entering the area crosses by beating Meret (with a deflection). The joy, however, soon fades. The Var Aureliano, in fact, he calls the referee to the monitor Blacksmiths. In fact, at the beginning of the action, it was noted in the replay that, before taking the ball, Milik touched Lobotka’s ankle. For the Was it is a valid reason to ask the race director to review the episode. And for the referee that touch was enough to nullify the goal that had broken the balance.

Milik to Danilo: “It’s a foul”

Big protests from the Juventus bench. But, as he reports Daznwhen Danilo he asked Milik if he had really made a foul, the Polish centre-forward confirmed that he had hit the opponent.