Juvenile acne, how to intervene on this chronic inflammatory condition: causes and treatments

Acne is particularly common among young people, it is an inflammatory state that can be managed with the right interventions.

In the age of puberty pimples are perhaps one of more boring demonstrations for kids, who see not only their body change but also have to deal with these upheavals.

There are specific causes as well measures to be taken to monitor the situation and restore a condition of normality.

Juvenile acne: what are the causes and how to solve the problem

Juvenile acne occurs when there is a disorder of the hair follicle and sebaceous glands. There are three steps: first the comedones, clearly visible blackheads, then the papules or inflammation and then the pustules, the typical pimples. When there is an obstruction of the bulb the problem is generated, then the inflammation is activated, making the situation easily degenerate. When there are many pimples we speak of a polymorphic inflammation.

Acne, valid treatments (tantasalute.it)

Acne of this type affects children between 12 and 18 years, the causes may be familiarity, stress, cosmetics. In this case however, unlike that which appears as adults, nutrition has nothing to do with it. Those who suffer from juvenile acne can keep the situation under control with some helpful behaviors:

Avoid cosmetics in cremaUse protection solar sprayCleanse the skin with products non-foaming and not frequently Remove make-up carefully and with delicate productsDo not wear products that prevent the skin from perspire

If the problem persists, consult a dermatologist because there are targeted therapies to manage the situation. Among the treatments that are recommended is the micropeeling, lotions that lead to peeling of the skin. These are not dangerous and are also done at home, they help the skin to regenerate and reduce the appearance of pimples. Also there photodynamic therapy it is indicated, when there are more advanced conditions. In cases of severe acne it is used all’acido retinoic which aids healing.

The important thing is do not adopt creams, remedies or anything else with DIY because other people use it. There are commonly used products that only make the situation worse because it all depends on your pH. Therefore it is important to evaluate the medical consultation or to follow the simple rules above. Sometimes the improper use of creams not only doesn’t solve the problem but can make it degenerate even with signs that are permanent and that don’t disappear over time, which is true for juvenile acne. This pathology regresses until completely absorbed as age progresses.