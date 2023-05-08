Kerstin Schulte-Klein opens her new shop in Rödinghausen

New expert in the sale of pure aloe vera products

Kerstin Schulte-Klein

Rödinghausen, May 1st, 2023 – Kerstin Schulte-Klein is opening her new shop in Rödinghausen and is now working as a new consultant for sports, lifestyle and wellness. As an expert in the sale of pure aloe vera products, she offers certified nutritional supplements and a body cleansing program at the cellular level. With the aim of giving everyone better health, she grants a discount of 15% on every order until June 1st, 2023 for the opening of the shop.

The new premises in Rödinghausen, Rüschener Str. 15 invite you to convince yourself of the many advantages of real Aloe Vera Barbadensis Miller. Kerstin Schulte-Klein is enthusiastic about the versatile areas of application of the plant and has made it her mission to make the advantages of aloe vera an integral part of people’s lives.

“I want to help my customers to promote and support their health and well-being in a natural way,” says Kerstin Schulte-Klein. “I am proud that I can make an important contribution to this with the unique products from Forever Living Products.”

The body cleansing at cell level over 9 days is a special highlight of the offer. Customers can experience a noticeable improvement in their well-being in just nine days. The body cleansing works on different levels and leads to a clearer complexion, firmer connective tissue, weight reduction of up to 5 kg, better sleep and more energy. Kerstin Schulte-Klein encourages all customers to try body cleansing and experience the new body feeling.

Kerstin Schulte-Klein grants a discount of 15% on every order until June 1st, 2023 for the opening of the shop. Customers, media and the public are cordially invited to visit the new store in Rödinghausen and benefit from the many benefits of aloe vera for themselves.

As a sales partner of Forever Living Products, I sell products made from aloe vera for body care, sports and wellness. Dietary supplements and weight management are a large part of our range. Here is the C9, a cellular level body cleansing program with the power of aloe vera, at the top of our customers’ charts. I would be happy to advise you personally, also at your home.

company contact

Scrape Aloeshop

Kerstin Schulte-Klein

Rüschener Strasse 15

32289 Roedinghausen

01714981029





