Meloni: “I have the mandate to carry out reforms, no Aventines” – Politics

“I want to carry out a widely shared reform but I am doing it because I was mandated by the Italians and I am faithful to that mandate: I mean enough of the governments built in the laboratory, inside the Palace, but linking those who govern to popular consensus”. From the Ancona stage, Giorgia Meloni reaffirms her firm determination to go all the way in the constitutional reforms game, warning the oppositions: “I do not accept Aventine or dilatory attitudes” Strong words on the eve of the confrontation between the government and the oppositions, which seems to be going uphill .

IL PODCAST

Beyond the premier’s theses, in the majority there are clear strong differences between hawks and colombers: a split not so much on the model to be adopted, but on the strategy to be undertaken to achieve the final result. In addition to Fratelli d’Italia, the League also believes that, in order to obtain presidentialism, we can go ahead alone, forcing the vetoes of those who don’t agree, while Forza Italia hopes that a bipartisan agreement will be found on a text the as shared as possible. Echoing Meloni’s words, Matteo Salvini observes that “the best would be that if you put your hand to the Constitution you do it all together”. However, he then adds: “If someone continues to say no to any proposal, in the end it will be the Italians who will stamp it and authorize it”. The other deputy premier, Antonio Tajani, however, is more cautious: “As regards the reforms – observes the national blue coordinator – we want to listen to the proposals of the oppositions: they must write together. We are ready to work in parliament to guarantee more stability in Italy because that means being more credible”.

Even the Democratic Party seems cold: the dem secretariat warns the executive that this appointment is not a way “to divert attention to issues that affect people and the needs of the country: work, health, Pnrr”. “Now – observes Giuseppe Conte – let’s see what the government will tell us: if it will be a take or leave its project, which it has already announced and which seems very adventurous to me, then it will be the government that wants to break the dialogue with the 5 Movement Stars”.

Sparks also on the autonomy front: the Coordination for Constitutional Democracy (Cdc) announces that it has collected the necessary signatures to present a constitutional law of popular initiative against the differentiated autonomy desired by the government. In short, in a climate of general skepticism, from noon until eight in the evening, in the president’s library, a room on the first floor of the Montecitorio, a debate will be held which will in any case be at the highest levels: for the government there will be the prime minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister for Reforms Elisabetta Casellati, the one for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, the undersecretaries to the Presidency Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari, and the constitutionalist Francesco Saverio Marini. The same goes for the opposition: all the leaders will be there, including the President of the Five Stars.

Beyond the dialectical nuances, the majority finds itself at a crossroads: there are those who aim for the blitz, the approval of a text by majority blows, and those who would instead like to reach a broad agreement, seeing the possible political risks clearly of a confrontation on the constitutional changes. Two different approaches that start from two opposite ways of predicting the outcome of the confirmatory referendum. Proponents of the showdown are convinced that they can win a popular consultation hands down in favor of a change of rules on the form of government that the country has been waiting for for decades. On the other hand, the supporters of the prudent line, mindful of Matteo Renzi’s experience, seem more pessimistic, and fear that a defeat in the referendum could represent a rock against which the government and the majority that supports it could crash.

Change the table calendar, 5s first – The calendar of meetings of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, with the delegations of the opposition political forces on the subject of constitutional reforms has been updated. The first to be received will be the 5 Stars, from 12:30 to 14:00. From 14:00 to 14:45 it will be the turn of the group for Autonomies and Linguistic Minorities; at 15:15, for one hour, the round of Action – Italia Viva – Renew Europe while for half an hour, from 16:15 to 16:45, the Component +Europe will be received. From 17:30 to 18:30 it will therefore be the turn of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra group. The round of consultations with the oppositions will end at 18.30 (until 19.45) with the delegation of the Democratic Party – Democratic and Progressive Italy.

ANSA agency Conte: ‘Bulimic government on appointments’. The Regions ask for a meeting with Meloni on the reforms. The government-opposition confrontation begins on Tuesday

Reforms, Tajani: ‘It will be a constructive confrontation’

The position of the Democratic Party: the table is fine but not the direct election of the prime minister

“Let’s sit down at the table, we can think about hypotheses that guarantee greater governance and representation, but we say no to the direct election of the prime minister and even less of the president of the republic”. Based on what has been learned from some participants in today’s meetings of the Democratic Party, this is the position of the secretary Elly Schlein, in view of tomorrow’s meeting with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, on reforms. The theme – is the reasoning that emerged in the meetings – is not how full powers are guaranteed to the woman alone in command, but how the institutional structure can be improved. The Pd’s proposal would be based on the model of the German chancellorship, with the introduction of constructive distrust and the prime minister’s power to appoint and dismiss ministers. Strong skepticism has emerged in the face of a possible proposal for a bicameral or constituent assembly, also because – it is the reflection – it would risk dragging the country into months and months of discussions, putting real priorities, such as work and health, in the background. In any case, the line of the Democratic Party will be clarified by Schlein during the meeting with Meloni and will be the result of the synthesis that the secretary will make, also in light of what emerged in today’s meetings with the members of the secretariat and with the dem parliamentarians who are part of the constitutional affairs commissions of the House and the Senate. The definition of the Pd delegation that will participate in the meeting with Meloni tomorrow is still underway. It should be made up of the secretary, the group leader in the Senate Francesco Boccia, the group leader in the Chamber Chiara Braga and the head of Pd reforms, Alessandro Alfieri.