What is the Ketogenic Diet? Let’s see immediately how it works, what it consists of and why it is so successful. Everything you need to know about it.

Losing weight can sometimes be a real challenge. Especially when you’re a foodie or when you’re incurable gluttonous.

In some cases, to lose weight a little, it is sufficient to adopt a healthier and more genuine diet, together with some good habits, such as drinking lots of water and playing sports regularly. When, on the other hand, it is necessary to lose a large number of kilos, it is important to contact a professional who can advise us diet best suited to our needs. Anyway, have you ever heard of the ketogenic diet? Here’s how it works and why it’s so successful.

What is the ketogenic diet

In the last period we have often heard of the ketogenic diet, few, however, know exactly what it consists of and how it works. In general, we can say that it is based on one drastic reduction in the consumption of carbohydrates, in the face of an increase in protein and fat. In this way, the body is forced to use fat as a source of energy. In fact, when carbohydrates are present, all cells, with the exception of nerve cells, use them first. At this point, a process called is generated ketosiswhich leads to the formation of cells called chetonic bodies, which can also be used by the brain. Not everyone, however, knows that the ketosis it is a process that can be toxic to the body. For this reason, the ketogenic diet has a strong impact on the health of the body.

Because it’s so successful

It is, therefore, natural to ask why the ketogenic diet, although potentially dangerous for the body, has had such great success. The answer is very simple. In fact, it is extremely effective in weight loss. However, it is good to remember that it is not an easy diet to adopt. A simple blunder is enough to frustrate all the efforts made up to that moment.

Also the ketogenic diet, especially in the early stages, can induce symptoms such as nausea, constipation, tiredness and difficulty breathing. In addition, there is no proven data showing that the effects of this diet are better and more durable than others traditional diets. Our advice is, therefore, always to consult a specialist before undertaking any initiative in the food sector.