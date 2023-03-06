Loot box mechanics have come under scrutiny over the years, and while many games have embraced battle passes to wring extra money out of players, some still offer “surprise mechanics” for viewers. FIFA bags are one of the biggest offenders here, with an Austrian court recently ruling that they are illegal under the 1989 Austrian Betting Act.

The case dates back to 2020, when an Austrian teenager claimed that Sony allowed him to gamble on its platform. Similar lawsuits have emerged, with many claiming that the hundreds of euros they lost on FIFA packs were due to Sony allowing this form of gambling on the PlayStation.

While the Austrian court ruled that Sony must return the FIFA pack, this only applies to the original claimant, and the refund amount is only around €338.26, an insignificant sum for the platform owner.

