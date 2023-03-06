Applications for 2023/24 mobility for tenured teachers are starting today 6 March. The deadline is set by ministerial order n. 36 of 1 March to 21 March 2023. Applications are available on Istanze online. There are four windows: one for kindergarten teachers, one for primary school, one for lower secondary school, and finally for upper secondary school.

Video tutorial for filling out the application step by step

Where is the application filed?: on the site Polis Online instances

The following instances are available:

Secondary Mobility Application II degree

Request for Secondary Mobility I degree

Primary Mobility Question

Child Mobility Question

What is needed: to access it is necessary to have a SPID/CIE identity. The online Instances service requires authorization to access the service: to obtain it, the user must follow the instructions in the “Instructions for accessing the service” section.

From this year, on the other hand, the personal code is not needed: starting from this year, to confirm the forwarding/cancellation of the forwarding, as well as the cancellation of the instances and the uploading of the attachments in the homonymous management function, the personal code will no longer be required entering the personal code, i.e. the alphanumeric code acquired during registration on the online Application Portal.

Places available

Our image guides

Question also by proxy: how to proceed. Image guide

Family needs section. Image guide

Section “Length of service”. Image guide

Normative

ORDER n. 36/2023

CIRCULAR n. 14840

CCNI of 05/18/2022

Ministry GUIDES for compilation

We also point out the section of the Ministry dedicated to mobility with all the forms, self-declarations by the guide:

I modules:

OS insights

The editorial staff of Horizon School has made several insights and others will be published in these days. You can follow and read the latest mobility news on the dedicated tag

Some insights already online by Nino Sabella and Giovanna Onnis:

Teacher mobility 2023/24: who, how and when can apply for a transfer

Provincial transfer: when the three-year bond is triggered

Teacher mobility: can law 104 be used as a precedence in the transfer of role? [Consulenza quesiti]

Teacher mobility 2023, both transfer and change of role can be requested. What prevails, how ownership is assigned

I question time

There are several plans Question Time with the representatives of the trade unions: the doubts of our readers will be answered directly. Space then to the tutorial step by step with Roberta Vannini (Uil Scuola Rua) and our journalist Andrea Carlino. To follow him you can connect directly to our page Facebook or on ours Youtube channel or on our website.

The consultancy

Specific advice can be requested by writing to [email protected] (individual response is not guaranteed, but the treatment of general topics).