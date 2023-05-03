Kevin Costner divorces after 19 years of marriage

After 19 years of marriage Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner have started the procedures for the divorce. This was revealed by a spokesman for the actor, winner of seven Academy Awards, star of films such as “Dances with Wolves”, Bodyguard “and” The Untouchables “and” JFK – A case still open “. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have arisen that have resulted in Mr. Costner having to dissolve the marriage,” Costner’s spokesman Arnold Robinson said in a statement. Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before marrying on his Colorado ranch in 2004. They have two sons, aged 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter. This is the second marriage for Costner, 68, who also has four adult children from previous relationships.