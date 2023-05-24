Killed in a car in Milan, wife sentenced to life imprisonment



Ansa

The Court of Assizes of Milan sentenced Lucia Finetti to life imprisonment for voluntary homicide, the 51-year-old who on June 12, 2021 killed her 55-year-old husband Roberto Iannello with 14 stab wounds, after a car quarrel in the Baggio district. The trial had ordered a psychiatric report, with which the defendant was however declared capable of understanding at the time of the facts. The judges excluded the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, disputed by the prosecution, while that of the marital bond remained. The woman was also acquitted of the crime of carrying the knife illegally.