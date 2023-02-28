ACI SANT’ANTONIO – The 51-year-old seriously injured by gunshots died in the Acireale hospital in front of a private club in Aci Sant’Antonio, in the Catania area. The victim’s name was Francesco Ilardi and he was hit by at least two bullets from behind, apparently while he was trying to escape. A hitman aboard a car would have fired, but the dynamics still remain to be reconstructed and for this reason the carabinieri of the Acireale company and of the provincial command of Catania, who are investigating the ambush, are acquiring the recordings of video surveillance of the area. According to an initial reconstruction, the shooter was waiting for the man, so he knew his habits and fired several shots as soon as he left the private hunting club. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the victim’s personality and his acquaintances to trace a possible motive. The Catania prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.