The Argentine was recognized as the best player in 2022.

Lionel Messi is the best soccer player in the world according to FIFA!

At a ceremony in Paris, he received the prestigious award for 2022, during which he led Argentina to the World Cup title and added the only major trophy he was missing to his resume. Accordingly, there was no doubt as to who would receive the prestigious award.

The award has been presented by FIFA since 2016 to recognize the player who “performed at the highest level” in the previous calendar year. That award used to be called “FIFA best player in the world“, so in 2010 it was combined with the Ballon d’Or in the selection of France Football, and after the end of that cooperation, FIFA again took over the independent awards.

The winners are announced based on the votes of media representatives, selectors and captains of national teams, as well as votes of football fans.

All four groups account for 25 percent of the total number of votes, and this year the runner-up in the final ranking is Kylian Mbappe, the best soccer player of the French national team, vice-champion of the world, and also Messi’s teammate from Paris Saint-Germain, while the third-place winner is Karim Benzema, also French and the hero of Real’s Champions League win last season.

Take a look at the previous winners since the award was re-established in 2016:

2016. Cristiano Ronaldo

2017. Cristiano Ronaldo

2018. Luka Modrić

2019. Lionel Months

2020. Robert Lewandowski

2021. Robert Lewandowski

2022. Lionel Months

