Kinderheldin and HanseMerkur cooperate: midwife advice and digital courses for insured persons

Berlin – The telemedicine platform Kinderheldin has been cooperating with HanseMerkur since March of this year. HanseMerkur is the only private health insurance company to offer its fully insured persons the opportunity to use Kinderheldin’s digital midwifery advice and over 50 online courses for six months free of charge.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our policyholders important support in a sensitive phase of life – digital offers are up-to-date and represent a useful addition to face-to-face care for pregnant women and families,” says Holger Ehses, Member of the Board of HanseMerkur. Philipp Dräger, Managing Director of Kinderheldin : “We are proud to have gained another important partner in HanseMerkur, which gives privately insured people access to digital services during pregnancy and baby time.”

The costs for the Kinderheldin package are reimbursed by HanseMerkur according to the tariff. Insured persons can be individually accompanied by certified midwives and course instructors and receive answers to their questions, for example about pregnancy symptoms, breastfeeding problems or the introduction of complementary foods.

About child heroine

The Berlin-based telemedicine platform Kinderheldin, founded in 2017, is the leading provider of digital care for pregnant women and parents in German-speaking countries. Experienced midwives and trained experts offer optimal support from the beginning of pregnancy to the end of the child’s second year of life in online courses, specialist articles and personal consultation hours. More than 70 health insurance companies, clinics, municipalities and other cooperation partners in Germany already rely on Kinderheldin as the first point of contact for everything to do with becoming a parent.

About the HanseMerkur

With an annual turnover of 2.6 billion euros (2022), HanseMerkur is the only independent insurance group in the financial center of Hamburg. The roots of the 148-year-old personal insurer lie in health insurance, which is still the main division of the company today. HanseMerkur is also a specialist in private supplementary protection for people with statutory health insurance and, with around 1.3 million people with supplementary insurance (2022), one of the largest German providers in this segment.

