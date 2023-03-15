Liverpool are looking for an almost impossible comeback at the Bernabeu. He knows it well Jurgen Kloppwho spoke at the press conference: “Real are favorites but we have a duty to try even with a 1% chance. We are capable of surprising even positively, but it will be difficult even just to win. Pass then…” .

The tactic: “We can’t focus on Vinicius all the time. We will try to do what we did in the first half at Anfield. I’m the only one who believes we have chances but that’s ok. We will try because we respect the competition and the sport. We have nothing to lose and that’s an advantage. Clearly I would prefer to be in Ancelotti’s position…”.

The difference: “Fabinho’s right: Real are a huge team and when they smell blood, they won’t let you go. They have all my respect, they have players who have represented an incredible generation: Modric, Kroos and Benzema can play up to 45 years old. And he has many young people, we learned from them to be stronger”.

The first leg: “I only saw it once, then we watched Real’s league matches. They are good at everything, it doesn’t matter how they approach matches. We know how good they are, but we will try. We are the only ones who believe it, everyone thinks there’s nothing left to do.”