



Ingredients:

Peel the kohlrabi and cut into very fine slices, preferably with a cheese or vegetable slicer. They’re perfect when you can almost see through them. Arrange the slices on plates like petals.

For the dressing, whisk vinegar with oil, honey or agave syrup and mustard and season well with salt and pepper and a pinch of chili. Pour the dressing over the kohlrabi leaves.

To give the whole thing even more bite, toast the pine nuts or walnuts in a pan without fat until they are nicely brown. Sprinkle the carpaccio with the nuts, grated parmesan and cress.

Tips:

The carpaccio also tastes great if you cut spicy Spanish Serrano ham or Italian raw ham, for example Parma ham, into wafer-thin slices and spread them over the carpaccio.

If you like it exotic, add 0.5 tsp turmeric to the dressing.