Labor Decree, ok from the CDM. From the inclusion check to cutting the wedge: what it provides

The Ministry of the Economy has announced that the tax relief is raised from 3% to 7% for incomes up to 25 thousand euros while it is raised from 2% to 6% for incomes up to 35 thousand. “Around 4 billion are allocated, in the period between 1 July and 31 December 2023 (without further effects on the thirteenth salary), to increase the 4 percentage point cut in the tax wedge for employees compared to what is already envisaged in the law balance”. The payroll increase is estimated, between July and December, up to 100 euros per month on average