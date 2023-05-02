Eurozone rates, ECB-Day coming soon. What will Lagarde do according to the markets

Great expectations in the Eurozone for the announcement on rates expected this week by Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

The announcement will come the day after tomorrow, Thursday 4 May.

Money markets are betting with an 81% probability on a 25 basis point hike and a 19% probability on a 50 basis point squeeze.

On March 16, Christine Lagarde’s ECB raised rates by 50 basis points.

Interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility were increased to 3.50%, 3.75% and 3.00% respectively.