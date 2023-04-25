Home » Latest discovery about french fries: they make you feel anxious
Health

Latest discovery about french fries: they make you feel anxious

by admin

breaking latest news – Eat fried foods can have negative consequences on mental health, according to a study conducted by the historic university of Chinese medicine Zhejiang University on a population of 140,728 people. In particular, the frequent consumption of fried foods, especially of French fries, is strongly associated with a 12% higher risk for anxiety and 7% for depression. These associations are more pronounced among consumers male and younger.

But what is the mechanism behind these negative effects?

The experimental study on zebrafish has shown that long-term exposure to acrylamide, a food contaminant found in fried foods, worsens associated behaviors to anxiety and to depression, such as the tendency to avoid light and to cling to the edges of the vessel in which they are found. Furthermore, acrylamide treatment reduced the expression of a gene that regulates the permeability of the blood-brain barrier.

Experiments have also shown that chronic exposure to acrylamide alters the metabolism of lipids in the brain, particularly phospholipids and sphingolipids, which play an important role in the development of symptoms of anxiety and depression. Furthermore, acrylamide promotes lipid peroxidation and oxidative stress, which participate in brain neuroinflammation.

In summary, acrylamide appears to be able to cause anxiety and depression through its action on brain lipid metabolism and neuroinflammation. These results indicate that it is important to reduce the consumption of fried foods for mental health. In particular, avoiding French fries could have a positive impact on psychological health.

