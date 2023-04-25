iPhone 15 Ultra custom Sensor exposed! The cost is 20% higher than Xiaomi’s 1″ sensor

Text: Tony

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Sony’s photosensitive element factory in Kumamoto at the end of last year. It is expected that the photosensitive elements of the new generation iPhone will be produced by Sony. There are recent rumors that Apple will use a custom 48-megapixel photosensitive element, which costs 20% more than the current 1″ photosensitive element used in the Mi 13 series, and is expected to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.

Apple’s custom-made 48-megapixel CMOS photosensitive element, known as IMX903 or IMX923, has an area of ​​1/1.14″. The most powerful feature of this photosensitive element is that it can record Dolby 8K120fps videos.

The increase in the cost of photosensitive elements will of course be passed on to consumers. It is expected that the rumors of a new generation of iPhone pricing will increase a lot in credibility.

Source: weibo