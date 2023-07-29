Layered bob is the trend hairstyle in summer 2023, which suits women of all ages perfectly

Are you fed up with your long hair or would you like to spice up your short hairstyle a little? Then the layered bob would be exactly what you need! What’s behind it? Who does the layered bob suit and how is the trend hairstyle styled?

Soft bob, French bob, micro bob, lob, etc. We’ve written quite a few articles about the bob. The hairstyle classic will probably never go out of fashion and always looks different depending on the cut and length. But if you want more volume and fullness, you can’t go wrong with the layered bob this summer.

What does the layered bob look like?

Whether super short, with bangs or as a long bob – there are now endless bob variants and we love them all. But if we had to choose a haircut that was made for summer, it would definitely have to be the layered bob. The name says it all – the hair is not cut to one length like in the original bob, but complemented by gentle layers.

The layered bob usually ends just above the shoulders, but if you want to gradually approach the short hairstyle, you can first opt ​​for a longer version.

In contrast to the classic shag cut, the layered bob looks much more feminine and the soft transition feels super light. The layers also visually add volume and make thin hair look fuller and livelier.

Who suits the step bob?

There it is – the ultimate hairstyle that looks stunning on absolutely all women! Whether you have a long, square or round face, the best thing about the layered bob is that it can be easily adjusted to fit any face shape. The fringed bob even works as an upbeat hairstyle for women over 50, and the loose cut is ideal for cheating away a few years.

Every hair structure can also benefit from the fringed look. While thin hair gains more volume and fullness, thick and curly hair gets more shape and structure from the layered bob.

Here’s a short guy though – to create a flattering look, if you have curly hair, leave the bob slightly longer so that the hairstyle ends around the shoulders.

How is the layered bob styled?

Perfectly styled hair is officially a thing of the past! The layered bob impresses with a wonderfully light and super fresh look and is probably the most easy-care hairstyle for the summer. It looks particularly cool if you simply rely on your natural hair structure and do without any styling tools.

Just sounds perfect for the summer heat, right? You can easily create natural movement in your hair if you go to sleep at night with slightly damp hair. And if you still want to style the layered bob for a special occasion, you can also style soft waves or beach waves for short hair.

Layered bob: These bob variants are popular in summer 2023

After we have explained to you what constitutes the layered bob and who suits the short hairstyle, we finally come to the point. Call the hair salon today because you are about to discover the most beautiful bob hairstyles that are trending in summer 2023.

The bob with curtain bangs

Fringed curtain bangs are THE pony hairstyle for summer 2023 and harmonize perfectly with the layered bob. The gentle transition looks extremely feminine and the fringes frame our face in an indescribably cool way. To bring more movement and dynamic into the hair, complete the hairstyle with light beach waves.

Layered bob with classic bangs

The layered bob with a classic, full fringe is the perfect haircut to hide small forehead lines and cheat away a few years. The fringe hairstyle also covers a forehead that is too high and softens the face.

Asymmetrical bob with micro bangs

And here’s a look for those of you who don’t shy away from radical changes and like to experiment with your hair! The layered bob with micro fringe and a striking hair color definitely makes a great statement and is a really cool eye-catcher. This summer is all about trying something new and stepping out of our comfort zone and this haircut is made for that.

Der French Bob

Stylish, uncomplicated and a real all-rounder when it comes to styling – the French bob is simply everything we could wish for from a cool short hairstyle! The layered bob looks gorgeous on women of all ages and suits every hair texture and face shape. The trend hairstyle is cut a little shorter than the classic bob and therefore feels super light and refreshing.

Fransiger Long Bob

Are you in the mood for a change, but don’t want to say goodbye to your long mane completely? Then the tiered lob is just what you need! The hair ends at about shoulder height and the trend hairstyle is the perfect compromise for those who are undecided. The gentle steps continue to bring plenty of movement into the hair and ensure an eye-catching appearance.

Layered bob for women over 50

Short hairstyles are ideal for older ladies and always ensure a fresh and youthful look. As our hair loses volume and elasticity as we age, the layered bob for women over 50 is the perfect way to counteract this. The soft fringes visually add volume and bring out our natural hair structure.

In addition, the layered bob for older women provides an edgy look and acts as a real makeover. And what woman doesn’t want to look younger than she actually is?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

