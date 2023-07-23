Layered salad as a starter in a glass with melon and vegetable combo

A real hit at the party buffet would be a cold starter in a glass! This can be vegetarian and include a small salad of vegetables and a piece of suitable fruit, or it can be topped with fish or shrimp. Would you like a particularly sophisticated starter in a glass?

Then combine summer vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers with aromatic melon! This will be the perfect cold appetizer in a glass for the barbecue as well as for larger parties or summer snacks.

Layered salad as a cold starter in a glass – so simple and yet so upbeat!

In principle, the salad in a glass contains everything that we like to snack on and love in summer: juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers and aromatic peppers and melon. Convince yourself with the following recipe!

Ingredients for fruit and vegetable salad

For 6 glasses:

½ melon (e.g. Charentais) ½ cucumber 2 tomatoes 2 peppers (red and orange) 1 spring onion fresh herbs such as dill, parsley, mint and/or watercress

For the dressing:

1 avocado, peeled and pitted ½ cup Greek yogurt ¼ cup olive oil 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice 2 cloves garlic, chopped pepper and salt

Quickly prepare a cold starter in a glass

Peel, deseed and quarter the melon and cut into bite-sized pieces. Cut the peppers into strips and slice the tomatoes and cucumber. Prepare the dressing by mashing the avocado and tossing it with the lemon juice and garlic. The juice will keep the avocado from turning brown. Add the yoghurt and olive oil. Season with pepper and salt. Divide the vegetables and melon evenly among six glasses. Start with a layer of peppers on the bottom. Then comes the melon, cucumber and the dressing. Repeat the layers until the veggies are gone and finish the layered salad with dressing. Garnish with the selected herbs. Your salad in a glass is ready for the party.