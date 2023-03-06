Home Health Lazio, Immobile stops again: injury and nothing AZ Alkmaar, derby at risk
Lazio, Immobile stops again: injury and nothing AZ Alkmaar, derby at risk

by admin
LAZIO

 L'attaccante è uscito dal Maradona di Napoli per un problema fisico e gli esami strumentali hanno evidenziato la lesione


Cyrus Immobile still stops. In the winning away game in Naples, the striker from Lazio he accused a problem in his left thigh and on Sunday he also had a sore ankle: he stayed in the gym missing training with the team. In the morning he underwent tests, which showed a first degree injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. He will therefore miss Tuesday night’s match against l‘THE Alkmaar in the first leg of the round of 16 Conference League and almost certainly the derby against Roma on March 19th.


Bad news for the
Lazio and for
Sarri, which comes after the good victory at the home of leaders Napoli. New stop for striker Immobile, who had returned to the squad for the match against Fiorentina on 29 January after the flexor injury sustained in the away match in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo on the 15th. Now the biancoceleste captain could be forced to miss four matches: round trip against AZ Alkmaar, Bologna and Roma in the league and then back after the break.

According to reports from Lazio, in fact, only the exams of the next few days will be able to quantify the recovery times for the 33-year-old. Below is the official note from the biancocelesti: “The medical staff of SS Lazio announces that the footballer Ciro Immobile underwent clinical and instrumental tests today at Paideia International Hospital. The tests showed a first degree injury to the biceps femur of the left thigh. The footballer has already started the specific treatment of the case and will undergo daily clinical monitoring. Further instrumental tests will be repeated in the next few days to quantify recovery times”.

See also  Motorola brings Edge 20 series of Pro and Fusion phones to Hong Kong

