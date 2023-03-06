Towards a cautious reopening on western markets, pending thePowell audition – president of the Fed – who could give further indications on the moves of the American Central Bank. This is the main theme of the markets at this stage: the hearing launches a series of key events which also see the publication of data on US jobs, then inflation and finally the actual decision of the Federal Reserve. On the edge of the Eurozone, Lagarde it actually confirmed over the weekend that it will raise the cost of borrowing by another fifty basis points in March.

Among raw materials, China‘s 5% growth target is being digested on the markets, but investors are ruling out that the Party can implement support measures on a very large scale. This, the reasoning goes, may not give commodities a boost. Positive closure for Tokyowhich gained 1.1% in the morning to reach the top for three months.