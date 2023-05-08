Leao: “I’m fine, I’ll be back soon! Mbappé should come to Milan”

Seeing him on the pitch Wednesday night is almost impossible, but Raphael Leo keep preaching calm and optimism. The Portuguese, after receiving the diagnosis of the injury (adductor elongation), did not make any drama: “I’m not worried. I’ll be back soon, I’m optimistic. I underwent treatment and slept all day”, the words in a chat on “The Residency”, an app where you can talk to the players.

It is very unlikely that he will be available in two days, it is possible to see him on the field for the return match scheduled for Tuesday 16 May. Portuguese striker who is discussing the renewal and is very attached to the Milan environment: “The atmosphere in Milan is the best I’ve ever experienced”.

Then a suggestion from the transfer market: Kylian Mbappé. Leao called the transalpine in Rossoneri: “He’s the best player I’ve met. He’s already a Rossoneri fan, he should come to Milan”. At Milan, however, there is

The Ketelaere which must be recovered: “Charles will be an important player for us in the present and in the future, he has great qualities”.

MILAN ON THE FIELD, ONLY GYM FOR LEAO



Today the team trained on the pitch, but the Portuguese did personalized work in the gym with cures and therapies. All according to the schedule for the attacker, who awaits the instrumental check that will monitor the injury and tomorrow he could play part of the finishing session with the rest of the team.