Home » Leao: “I’m fine, I’ll be back soon! Mbappé should come to Milan”
Health

Leao: “I’m fine, I’ll be back soon! Mbappé should come to Milan”

by admin
THE WORD

 Il portoghese: "L'infortunio non mi preoccupa, sono ottimista"


Seeing him on the pitch Wednesday night is almost impossible, but Raphael Leo keep preaching calm and optimism. The Portuguese, after receiving the diagnosis of the injury (adductor elongation), did not make any drama: “I’m not worried. I’ll be back soon, I’m optimistic. I underwent treatment and slept all day”, the words in a chat on “The Residency”, an app where you can talk to the players.

It is very unlikely that he will be available in two days, it is possible to see him on the field for the return match scheduled for Tuesday 16 May. Portuguese striker who is discussing the renewal and is very attached to the Milan environment: “The atmosphere in Milan is the best I’ve ever experienced”.

Then a suggestion from the transfer market: Kylian Mbappé. Leao called the transalpine in Rossoneri: “He’s the best player I’ve met. He’s already a Rossoneri fan, he should come to Milan”. At Milan, however, there is
The Ketelaere which must be recovered: “Charles will be an important player for us in the present and in the future, he has great qualities”.

MILAN ON THE FIELD, ONLY GYM FOR LEAO

Today the team trained on the pitch, but the Portuguese did personalized work in the gym with cures and therapies. All according to the schedule for the attacker, who awaits the instrumental check that will monitor the injury and tomorrow he could play part of the finishing session with the rest of the team.

See also  Microsoft CEO revealed that the meta-universe elements will be extended to Xbox game content to enhance a more immersive gaming experience-Leisure News | ePrice

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_sportmediaset/calcio” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”sportmediaset.mediaset.it_calcio_milan_leao-sto-bene-torno-presto-mbappe-dovrebbe-venire-al-milan_64479311-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.sportmediaset.mediaset.it”,”calcio”,”milan”,”leao-sto-bene-torno-presto-mbappe-dovrebbe-venire-al-milan_64479311-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“calcio”,”milan”,”amp”] }}”>

You may also like

Illycaffè initiative to fight cancer – Medicine

Styling tricks for a trendy summer look

They devastate the gym for one euro, a...

Corona podcast: Post Covid – still a black...

Evidence-based recommendations for the dietary management of diabetes....

CardiaCare appoints Ken Nelson as CEO

Toxic metals found in 60 commonly consumed beverages

Covid: Brazil, ‘it’s time to step up vaccination’...

Kerstin Schulte-Klein opens her new shop in Rödinghausen

sperm concentration halved in the last 40 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy