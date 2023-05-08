Energy, wood residues considered biomass for fuel use

Listen to the audio version of the article

Residues from treated woodworking processes become combustible. “After a long and in-depth work, the decree was signed which inserts laminated wood in the form of chips in the list of biomass for fuel use”, announced the Deputy Minister for the Environment and Energy Security Vannia Gava, who personally followed the dossier.

«Many times we had been told by public bodies and private operators the need to use the residues from woodworking processes treated with glues for energy purposes. The regulation scheme we have worked on provides, precisely, that, under certain characteristics and conditions, wood can be qualified as fuel in full respect of the environment, thus removing it from the waste management circuit”, concluded Gava .