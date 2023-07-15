Leg pain: where does the triathlete’s pain come from?

The triathlete has not been able to train for nine months due to pain in his pelvis and right leg. All previous therapies have been unsuccessful. Only a 3-D spine measurement revealed the cause.

Recorded by Beate Wagner

One day a sporty man came to my office. He has been training triathlon for years, he said. The man in his late 30s complained that he had had pain in the sacroiliac joint in the pelvis and in the right thigh for about nine months. He could not remember a trigger for the symptoms, and he also had no previous illnesses. Except for the back and leg pains, he seemed completely healthy.

