less carbs and more fat and protein at breakfast to keep blood sugar in check – Popular Science

Switching from a breakfast of oatmeal, toast and fruit to a meal that is lower in carbohydrates and higher in protein and fat, such as eggs with bacon and cheese, could help people with type 2 diabetes manage better blood sugar levels during the day. This is supported by a team from the University of British Columbia Okanagan, led by Barbara Oliveira, in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

“There is no talk of a complete revision of the diet – explains Oliveira -. One of the many complications for diabetics is a rapid or large rise in blood glucose levels after a meal. Our research indicates that a low-carb meal in the morning helps control blood sugar throughout the day and limit hyperglycemic swings.”

The study lasted 12 weeks and involved 121 participants divided into two groups: the first was advised to consume a low carbohydrate breakfast, approximately 8 grams, together with 25 grams of protein and 37 grams of fat, the second to have a breakfast with 56 grams of carbohydrates, 20 grams of protein and 15 grams of fat.

Both options provided 450 calories. Participants were given a variety of choices and sent in a photo of their breakfast, which was then reviewed by a dietitian.

At the beginning and at the end of the study, weight and waist circumference were measured, and glucose levels and glycated hemoglobin levels were evaluated throughout the study period. The analysis showed that – while no significant differences emerged between the two groups, in terms of weight, body mass index or waist circumference – those who ate few carbohydrates at breakfast showed a reduction in blood sugar levels.

Glycemic variability, or peak swings, was significantly lower among diabetics who ate low-carb breakfasts.

Finally, this group tended to eat fewer carbohydrates during the rest of the day, suggesting that a breakfast with more fat and protein could have an impact on daily eating habits.

Fonte: The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition 2023