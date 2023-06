Taste is discussable. This also applies to the Steinbier, which used to be “People’s drink number 1” the Carinthian. According to tradition, it was highly praised as a “healthy, nutritious, thirst-quenching and invigorating drink”. A certain Joseph Kyselak, a travel writer and court chamber official, did not like the beer at all during a stay in Carinthia in 1825, he described it Beer, “as the most miserable drink that can ever be artificially made in the world“.