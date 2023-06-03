Hard Rock International encourages everyone to “LOVE OUT LOUD” this Pride month with…

Hard Rock International

Hard Rock recognizes its partnership with multi-platinum, cross-genre artist Halsey with a $250,000 donation to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation for LGBTQIA+ causes

Hard Rock International is celebrating its continued support of the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month by bringing to life the brand’s core founding mottos, “Love All, Serve All” and “All Is One,” while encouraging allies around the world : “Love Out Loud”.

“At Hard Rock, service and authentic inclusion are embedded in our brand DNA and our daily mottos to ensure all team members and guests are treated with love and respect at our properties,” said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock “As part of our commitment, we will continue to demonstrate our solidarity and strengthen the voices of LGBTQIA+ in our local communities and around the world.”

Kicking off Pride 2023, Hard Rock has announced a partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, cross-genre artist Halsey, known for serving the LGBTQIA+ community. To celebrate the partnership and Pride Month, Hard Rock spoke to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International about the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the Hard Rock® charitable arm, has pledged at least $250,000.

Hard Rock will host a private performance at the Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane where Halsey will donate special memorabilia to Hard Rock’s famous collection. A special series of Halsey with String Ensemble Hard Rock Live shows will be held throughout the summer.

As part of the 2023 Pride Retail Collection, Halsey, who is a queer artist herself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition t-shirts. Available now in stores and online at Rock Shops®, the 2023 Pride Retail Collection will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities around the world with a portion of the proceeds.

Hard Rock Cafes, hotels and casinos around the world host a variety of activities, including partnerships with prominent LGBTQIA+ figures in the local communities, offering exclusive experiences such as one-of-a-kind, curated suites, unique food and beverage offerings, entertainment experiences, Pride playlists and events dedicated to the Create fundraisers for the community.

For more information on all of Pride’s activities, partnerships and Hard Rock’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, see the full press release here.

