‘Let’s save public health’, 15 demonstrations in 34 cities – Healthcare

‘Let’s save public health‘ is the slogan with which son June 15, doctors, health workers and citizens will be killed in the streets. Sit-ins, assemblies and meetings will be held in 34 cities to denounce the dangers that undermine the sustainability of the National Health Service and “solicit interventions to prevent the collapse of the system”.

In Rome, a sit-in is scheduled in front of the Ministry of Economy and Finance in which the national secretaries of the promoting organizations participate: Anaao Assomed, Cimo- Fesmed, Aaroi-Emac, Fassid, Fp Cgil Medici, Federation of Veterinary and Doctors, Coordination medical area, Uil Fpl and Cisl doctors. Demonstrations will be held in all regions, in particular in the cities of breaking latest news, Cosenza, Potenza, Bologna, Naples, Udine, Genoa, Milan, Ancona, Campobasso, Isernia, Termoli, Asti, Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Florence, Trento, Bolzano, Bressanone, Brunico, Merano, Perugia , Aosta, Padua, Portogruaro, Conegliano, Legnago, Jesolo, Malcesine, Marzana, San Bonifacio, San Donà d Piave.

To motivate the demonstration, the unions explain, the growth of waiting lists, with a consequent increase in private spending and the abandonment of care. A trend that goes hand in hand with the decline in investments in health compared to the GDP, the flight of doctors and the lack of assistance in the area. For this reason, trade unions and associations are asking all political forces for “a clear commitment in defense of the public and universal National Health Service”.

I’m 18 citizens’ and patients’ associations have joined the mobilizationamong these the National Association of Bone Marrow Donors, the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, the Association for the Fight against AIDS, the Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases, Cittadinanzattiva, the Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology.