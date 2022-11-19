We receive the recommendation of one of our readers:

“I would like to point out an unfortunate and uncomfortable situation that is happening in the primary school in the town of Pietrafitta.

We are a small community and the school also consists of two multi-classes, with a short week formula from Monday to Friday and entry is at 8:20 and exit at 16:20.

Our principal has decided that the school collaborator must carry out his working hours from 10:30 to 16:30, this does not allow any reception to children who arrive at school by school bus and forces the teachers to interrupt the lesson to open he takes it to the children who are a little late in the morning, and, above all, the ccollaborator does not have the time necessary to guarantee the cleanliness of the classrooms and bathrooms to ensure the sanitary conditions suitable for children.

According to our esteemed headmaster, cleaning the classrooms and bathrooms is more than fine if done on Saturday mornings when the school is closed.

It goes without saying that, especially in this historical period, cleanliness must come first to ensure the health of children, teachers and school collaborators.

He does not want to give the collaborator 7 hours and 12 minutes to be able to carry out the ordinary cleaning of the classrooms and bathrooms, we mothers are shocked by the situation, we have alerted the police and the workers’ union to shed light on the situation .

In the meantime I hope that this story doesn’t just remain in the 4 walls of our little school but that everyone can read the situation we’re in.”

(signed letter)